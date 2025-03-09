Assetmark Inc. Acquires 430 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 92,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 74,975 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 289,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,961 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $67.74 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.56. The stock has a market cap of $87.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.97%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

