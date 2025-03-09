Assetmark Inc. Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 159,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,000. Assetmark Inc. owned 106.24% of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gentry Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,498 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $859,000.

Shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average is $34.71. First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $190.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.00.

The First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (AFLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US large-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFLG was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

