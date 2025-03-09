Assetmark Inc. Has $4.84 Million Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,902 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.21. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The company has a market capitalization of $859.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.56.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

