Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 476 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $107.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.57 and its 200-day moving average is $117.21. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.