Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Boosts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Amundi lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,551,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,074,000 after purchasing an additional 487,489 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92,865.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 219,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,284,000 after purchasing an additional 219,162 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $127,489,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 296.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 136,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,338,000 after purchasing an additional 102,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $65,180,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $707.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $696.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $851.05. The company has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $642.00 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

