Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $162.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.32. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.37 and a fifty-two week high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

