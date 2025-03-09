Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $41.64 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.65.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.