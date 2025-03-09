Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Lowers Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average of $45.97. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1553 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

