Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY opened at $82.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.91 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

