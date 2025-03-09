Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Reduces Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 66.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in Xylem by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,683,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,325,000 after purchasing an additional 691,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in Xylem by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 16,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $130.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.00 and a 200 day moving average of $127.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.26 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.90.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

