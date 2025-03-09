Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Down 7.1% After Insider Selling

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $236.36 and last traded at $232.88. Approximately 961,417 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,990,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $250.66.

Specifically, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.69, for a total value of $2,064,016.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,088,274.04. This represents a 5.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.61, for a total value of $2,214,392.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,502,237.88. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.71.

Atlassian Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.17. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Atlassian by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 23,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

