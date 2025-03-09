Atria Investments Inc Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 264.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $546.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $577.92 and a 200-day moving average of $578.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $511.97 and a 52 week high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

