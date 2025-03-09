Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 273.3% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

BATS:ITA opened at $149.84 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.91 and a 200 day moving average of $150.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

