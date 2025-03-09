Atria Investments Inc Invests $2.82 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU)

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 129,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,000. Atria Investments Inc owned about 1.94% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 17,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BSMU stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.0513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

