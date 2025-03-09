Atria Investments Inc Purchases 3,733 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.05% of OneMain worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 69.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 772,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,000 after purchasing an additional 315,640 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 12.3% during the third quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,030,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,502,000 after purchasing an additional 113,018 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 12.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 805,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,903,000 after purchasing an additional 87,084 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in OneMain by 12.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 453,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,356,000 after buying an additional 48,790 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Price Performance

OMF stock opened at $49.02 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.70 and a 1-year high of $58.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.81.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 98.11%.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $157,500.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,960.79. The trade was a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on OneMain from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on OneMain from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.36.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

