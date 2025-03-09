Atria Investments Inc Sells 2,051 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $178.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $159.39 and a 52-week high of $207.77. The firm has a market cap of $106.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

