Atria Investments Inc Sells 30,245 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,245 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 0.3% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,007,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 14.5% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Markel Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 17.9% during the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 394,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 846.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 84,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 75,467 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.39. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GPK

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.