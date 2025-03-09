Atria Investments Inc Sells 6,497 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,497 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JMBS. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 74,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 20,338 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,269,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,219,000 after acquiring an additional 146,814 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMBS stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.19. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $47.06.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.