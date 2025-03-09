AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by United Community Bank

United Community Bank lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. United Community Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. M&G PLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 25,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.74.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.50%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

