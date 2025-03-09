Aukett Swanke Group (LON:AUK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Aukett Swanke Group Plc (LON:AUK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.60 ($0.02). Aukett Swanke Group shares last traded at GBX 1.52 ($0.02), with a volume of 88,410 shares changing hands.
Aukett Swanke Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of £5.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.33.
Aukett Swanke Group Company Profile
Between March 2023 and March 2024 it completed four acquisitions which strengthen the Group’s experience and expertise in the delivery of smart building technologies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aukett Swanke Group
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Aukett Swanke Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aukett Swanke Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.