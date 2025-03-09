Aukett Swanke Group (LON:AUK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Aukett Swanke Group Plc (LON:AUK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.60 ($0.02). Aukett Swanke Group shares last traded at GBX 1.52 ($0.02), with a volume of 88,410 shares changing hands.

Aukett Swanke Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of £5.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Aukett Swanke Group alerts:

Aukett Swanke Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aukett Swanke Group has a strong foundation in architectural services and is on a transformative journey to become a London-listed provider of Smart Buildings and related services. ASG are uniquely positioned to ensure the technical systems that run modern premises are designed as an integral part of the structure, from the outset.

Between March 2023 and March 2024 it completed four acquisitions which strengthen the Group’s experience and expertise in the delivery of smart building technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aukett Swanke Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aukett Swanke Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.