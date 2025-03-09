Axis Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 11,784 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGOV. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,507,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 527.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 99,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 83,545 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.75.

