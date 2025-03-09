Axis Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,790 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% in the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI opened at $58.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average of $58.98.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

