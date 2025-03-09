Axis Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.7 %

QQQ opened at $491.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $309.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $518.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.99.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

