Axis Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $205.95 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $191.34 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The stock has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

