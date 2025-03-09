Axis Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. K2 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 930,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,442,000 after acquiring an additional 55,891 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 311,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 81,940 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $35.83.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

