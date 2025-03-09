B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Trading 0.7% Higher – Here’s Why

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.40 and last traded at $23.07. 36,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 33,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

