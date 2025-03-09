Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Stock Price Down 7.7% – Here’s What Happened

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.32 and last traded at $14.73. Approximately 401,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 430,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

Bakkt Trading Down 4.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 5.47.

Get Bakkt alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bakkt

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Bakkt in the third quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bakkt by 2,231.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.