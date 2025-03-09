Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Trading Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 310.50 ($4.01) and last traded at GBX 310.50 ($4.01). 581,970 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,737,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 316.50 ($4.09).

Baltic Classifieds Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.70. The company has a market cap of £1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 334.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 318.99.

Get Baltic Classifieds Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lina Mačienė sold 310,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.45), for a total value of £1,068,866.48 ($1,381,142.89). Also, insider Simonas Orkinas sold 115,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.43), for a total transaction of £395,379.53 ($510,892.27). Insiders sold a total of 3,821,625 shares of company stock worth $1,249,334,078 in the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Baltic Classifieds Group

Baltic Classifieds Group (BCG) is the leading online classifieds group in the Baltics, which owns and operates twelve leading vertical and generalist online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. BCG’s online classifieds portfolio comprises four business lines – automotive, real estate, jobs & services and generalist.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.