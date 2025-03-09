Banco Santander S.A. Has $2.99 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,912 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,127,000. Fractal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,720,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,460,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after buying an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $220.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.88 and a 52-week high of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.37.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Cheniere Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.