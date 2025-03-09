Banco Santander S.A. Sells 2,748 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 546.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,625 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 175,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $52.96 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average of $53.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.849 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

