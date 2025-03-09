Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 6,367 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.23% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $11,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 870,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $62.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.77. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $53.26 and a 52 week high of $62.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.