Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,002 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.09% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $9,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,037,000 after purchasing an additional 19,002 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,367,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,693,000 after buying an additional 40,807 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 389.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 699,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,911,000 after buying an additional 556,408 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 672,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,282,000 after acquiring an additional 72,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 665,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,498,000 after acquiring an additional 102,208 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DSGX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $133.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens dropped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $100.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.16 and a beta of 0.99. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.20 and a fifty-two week high of $124.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.11.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 21.80%. Research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

