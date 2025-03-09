Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 254.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 141,839 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $22,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. GHE LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 21,597 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Arista Networks by 395.8% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 18,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE ANET opened at $83.31 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $133.57. The company has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.08.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 288 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $31,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $712,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,157,209.52. This represents a 5.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 411,289 shares of company stock worth $42,355,417. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.