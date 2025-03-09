Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 27,113 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,113 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $14,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $91.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.96 and a 200-day moving average of $100.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $87.00 and a 1-year high of $116.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACGL. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACGL

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,742,093. This trade represents a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.