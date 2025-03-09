Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes $39.63 Million Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,765,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,628,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.08% of Haleon as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 0.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 148,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Haleon by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haleon by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Haleon by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 44,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLN. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.95.

NYSE HLN opened at $10.45 on Friday. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.25.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Haleon had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.1166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

