Barings LLC Acquires 1,819 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $71.47 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.72 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.05.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

