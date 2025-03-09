Barings LLC Acquires 44,219 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,903,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,219 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 26.6% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Barings LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $1,120,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $578.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $599.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $588.94. The stock has a market cap of $575.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $496.30 and a 12 month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

