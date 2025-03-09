Barings LLC Has $55.08 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Barings LLC lowered its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,874 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Barings LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $55,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.06 and a 200-day moving average of $94.74. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.02 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

