Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) Trading 6.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.02. 19,171 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 38,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $39.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock. Gilead Sciences Inc. acquired a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 620,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. Barinthus Biotherapeutics accounts for 0.0% of Gilead Sciences Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gilead Sciences Inc. owned 1.54% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

