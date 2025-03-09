Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 2,591 Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 16.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $6.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.63.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Announces Dividend

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

(Free Report)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.