Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys New Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 840 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Workday by 452.6% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 42.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.14.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $252.38 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.78. The company has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.42, for a total transaction of $13,799,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,785,200. This trade represents a 48.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.86, for a total transaction of $1,586,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,931.92. This trade represents a 30.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 435,829 shares of company stock valued at $113,033,319. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.