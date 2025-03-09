Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $368,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $138.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.80. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $124.37 and a 12 month high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

