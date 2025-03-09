Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $228,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 27,841,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,074,000 after purchasing an additional 749,099 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,501,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $789,452,000 after buying an additional 416,338 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,206,000. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,296,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,597,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,654,000 after buying an additional 100,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $447,271.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at $660,455.04. This represents a 40.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $6,405,943.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,721,357.15. The trade was a 17.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,886 shares of company stock worth $11,116,463. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $53.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.68 and a 200 day moving average of $57.76. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

Delta Air Lines Profile



Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

