Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Invests $29.87 Million in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,288,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,874,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 13.8% of Bernard Wealth Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,133,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,602,000 after buying an additional 22,872 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 116,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SCHX stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.18. The company has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

