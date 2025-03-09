Best Cryptocurrency Stocks Worth Watching – March 9th

Robinhood Markets, Bit Origin, and Bitfarms are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares in companies that are directly involved in the digital currency ecosystem, such as cryptocurrency mining, trading platforms, or blockchain technology development. These stocks offer investors a way to gain exposure to the volatile crypto market while investing in companies that operate at the forefront of digital finance innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.42. 53,241,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,663,816. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $66.91.

Bit Origin (BTOG)

Shares of NASDAQ:BTOG traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $0.62. 620,152,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,803,026. Bit Origin has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Bitfarms stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 42,905,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,914,865. The firm has a market cap of $594.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83. Bitfarms has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70.

