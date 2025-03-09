Best Video Game Stocks Worth Watching – March 8th

Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, TKO Group, and Five Below are the five Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of companies that create, develop, or distribute video games and related digital entertainment. These stocks represent an investment in the video game industry, which can include developers, publishers, and hardware manufacturers, and their performance can be influenced by trends in gaming technology, consumer preferences, and industry competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.68. The stock had a trading volume of 35,897,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,647,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $736.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.19 and its 200 day moving average is $88.26.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,048,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,991,962. Target has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.51.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,889,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,505. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $218.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.22 and a 200-day moving average of $177.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

TKO traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,562,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,223. TKO Group has a 1 year low of $79.32 and a 1 year high of $179.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.65 and its 200-day moving average is $135.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Shares of Five Below stock traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,566,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,982. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.65 and a 200 day moving average of $92.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. Five Below has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $209.79.

