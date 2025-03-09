Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Biohaven by 57.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 24.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Stock Performance

BHVN opened at $29.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average of $42.44. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $62.21.

Insider Activity at Biohaven

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.29). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs bought 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.47 per share, for a total transaction of $996,369.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,320,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,707,798.37. This trade represents a 1.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHVN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Biohaven from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Biohaven from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.15.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Featured Stories

