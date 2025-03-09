BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.56 and traded as high as C$6.57. BlackBerry shares last traded at C$6.51, with a volume of 2,316,037 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities upgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

BlackBerry Trading Up 3.0 %

Insider Activity at BlackBerry

The stock has a market cap of C$2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.58.

In related news, Senior Officer Marjorie Jill Dickman sold 5,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.76, for a total transaction of C$33,045.12. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

