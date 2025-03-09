Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 105,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.77. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.08 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

