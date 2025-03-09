Blockchain Stocks To Follow Today – March 9th

Oracle, Bit Origin, Core Scientific, Riot Platforms, and Applied Digital are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares in companies that are actively involved in the development, implementation, or use of blockchain technology. These companies may build the underlying infrastructure for decentralized networks, offer related software solutions, or integrate blockchain systems to enhance their operations, providing investors with exposure to the growing field of digital ledger technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Oracle stock traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,628,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,632,912. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.30. Oracle has a 12 month low of $111.18 and a 12 month high of $198.31. The stock has a market cap of $436.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Bit Origin (BTOG)

Shares of BTOG traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 620,152,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,026. Bit Origin has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

CORZ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.78. 31,827,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,539,098. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 6.83.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIOT traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $8.37. 25,053,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,659,838. Riot Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 4.36.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

APLD traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $7.26. 22,149,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,500,266. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75. Applied Digital has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 4.69.

